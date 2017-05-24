Hines VA Hospital Says It Has Fixed Roach Problem In Kitchen

CHICAGO (CBS) — A year after the inspector general revealed patients at Hines VA Hospital had been served food on trays crawling with roaches, the hospital said it has fixed the problem.

Food trays with roaches, food carts with roaches hiding in the wheels, and a staff that knew about the roach problem at Hines but didn’t solve it; those were some of the conclusions in a report by the Veterans Administration inspector general, which has just been released.

The report was based on the inspector general’s visit to Hines last May.

Hospital spokesman Rick Fox said Hines has taken action on the roach problem.

“The conditions that were present a year ago have been addressed and that’s no longer a concern,” he said. “To address any of the issues that we’ve had in the kitchen, there is a plan. By the end of the summer, we expect to start construction on a complete remodel of the kitchen.”

Fox said his office is at Hines, and he doesn’t see roaches in the kitchen anymore.

“I eat there. I’m a veteran. I feel comfortable eating there,” he said.

HInes has increased food service staff and now has a “comprehensive cleaning schedule,” according to Fox.

Fox also said the right leadership team is in place now.

Between March of 2011 and September 2016, 10 different people had the job of director of Hines VA.