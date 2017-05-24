Man Charged With DUI After Striking Pedestrian In Forest Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was arrested for DUI after striking a pedestrian with his vehicle early Sunday in west suburban Forest Park.
The 55-year-old pedestrian was standing on the median of Harlem Avenue near I-290 at 12:50 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Forest Park Deputy Police Chief Mike Keating.
The pedestrian was taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Keating said.
The driver, 51-year-old Mario Campos-Valverde, stayed at the scene and was charged with one felony count of DUI and two misdemeanor counts of DUI, Keating said. He was also issued two citations for violating the median and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Campos-Valverde, of Willow Springs, has been released on bond and is next scheduled to appear in court in Maywood on Thursday, court records show.
