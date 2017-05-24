UPDATE: Woman, 53, Dead After Schiller Park Shooting, Crash

(CBS) — A 53-year-old motorist died and a 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday after a shooting that ended with a car crash, police in northwest suburban Schiller Park said.
Officers were called to the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue around noon for a report of shots fired. They found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and two gunshot victims inside, Schiller Park police said in a Facebook post.
The 53-year-old woman was dead at the scene, and the 19-year-old man was transported to a hospital.
Police searched the area and determined there was no immediate danger to the public. They are working with the Major Crimes Task Force.
Police say they could not confirm reports on whether the shooting stemmed from a “road rage” incident.
No further information was available.