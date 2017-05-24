Man Fatally Shot Pregnant Wife In Woodridge Murder-Suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fatally shot his pregnant wife and critically wounded another person before turning the gun on himself Monday night in southwest suburban Woodridge, police said.

At 11:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 7700 block of Fox Drive, according to Woodridge police.

Officers found Shedrick Pryor, 32, and April Pryor, 24, in the living room with fatal gunshot wounds, police said. April Pryor was seven months pregnant. The the fetus did not survive.

A second female was found in the back of the home with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. Her age and relationship to the couple has not been released.

A handgun was found at the scene.

The DuPage County coroner’s office released a statement Tuesday afternoon calling the incident an “apparent homicide-suicide.”

The couple lived in west suburban Bellwood, but April had moved to the home on Fox Drive “several days ago” following a domestic dispute with Shedrick, police said. Shedrick arrived at the home late Monday and forced his way inside. He shot April and the second female, and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“This tragedy is devastating for the two families involved,” Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said in a statement. “We hope they remain strong and united during this difficult time.”

The case was still under investigation Tuesday night. Anyone with information was asked to call Woodridge police at (630) 719-4740.

