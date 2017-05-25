1 Killed, 7 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and at least seven other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The 16-year-old was found shot to death about 9:20 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the teenager lying on the ground in the 7700 block of South Marquette, according to Chicago Police. The boy had been shot in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The 14-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting at 10:47 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was shot in the chest while walking down the street in the 200 block of North Lockwood, police said. The boy was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 11:05 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 42-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk after an argument with another male in the 3900 block of West Grenshaw, when the male walked up, pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking about 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 21st Street when someone approached and fired shots, police said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and two to the left arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 5:34 p.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the back as he drove west in the 4000 block of West Palmer in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood, police said. He told investigators that he saw a male hanging out of the passenger window of a small, black vehicle with a gun in his hand after the shooting. The man took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Officers responding to a shooting at 1:12 p.m. found a 37-year-old man shot multiple times inside a home in the 6000 block of South Fairfield in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At 12:53 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of East 79th Street in South Shore, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, but further details were not available.

The day’s first shooting left a 25-year-old man critically wounded at 12:52 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West 54th Street when the driver of a red minivan got out of his vehicle and fired three shots, police said. The man was shot in the upper right back and left hip, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Additionally, a person was shot by Chicago Police after an officer was pinned by a vehicle about 11:15 a.m. in Austin. The officer suffered “severe damage to his right leg,” while the suspect was shot multiple times and hospitalized in serious but “stable” condition, police said.

