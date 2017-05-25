Chicago Developer Chosen For $1 Billion Renovation At Union Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak has announced the selection of a Chicago developer to oversee plans for a more than $1 billion transformation of Union Station.

Riverside Investment and Development will lead the six-year project to add more than 3 million square feet of new commercial space at Union Station and surrounding property.

The redevelopment also will create enhanced street-level entrances, improved pedestrian traffic flow in and out of the station, and new landscaping and open spaces.

Union Station Aerial Aerial view of the full buildout of a $1 billion redevelopment of Union Station and surrounding property. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

Union Station Headhouse Residential Towers Proposed residential tower above the Headhouse at Union Station. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

Union Station CTA Station Proposed CTA transit station with new office space and office towers above at Union Station. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

Union Station Rooftop Green Space Proposed roof level public green space at Union Station. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

Union Station Office Towers Proposed office towers on what is now a parking garage at Union Station. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

Union Station Food Hall Proposed food hall at Union Station along Clinton Street. (Source: Riverside Investment and Development)

The first phase of the project will add a hotel above the Great Hall, 100,000 square feet of office space, two new 12-story residential towers above the Headhouse, and 110,000 square feet of new retail space, including a new food hall.

The second phase would create two new 750,000-square-foot office towers on what is now a parking garage across the street from Union Station, and new landscaped terraces and plazas at the station.

The final phase would create a 500,000-square-foot residential tower above rail lines at Jackson and Canal, including open space and plazas at street level.

According to the mayor’s office, the project will create about 7,500 construction jobs and 7,000 to 8,000 permanent jobs once the redevelopment is completed.