Donald Trump Pushes Way To Front Of Group At NATO Photo Opp

By John Dodge
CHICAGO (CBS) — In a not-so-diplomatic maneuver, President Donald J. Trump on Thursday pushed aside Montenegro’s prime minister, Dusko Markovic, as leaders of the NATO alliance were making their way to a photo opportunity.
Making the moment even more awkward, Montenegro is the newest member of the alliance.
The country is expected to be officially welcomed into the fold in the next few weeks. The Russian government opposed the move, calling NATO’s invitation “a provocation.”
The moment occurred after Trump said NATO member nations “owe massive amounts of money” to pay for the alliance’s operations–at a time when terrorism is of major concern in Europe. Just his week, ISIS claimed responsibly for a suicide bombing that killed 22 people in Manchester, England.
Here is a frame-by-frame look:
Markovic appears a bit startled as Trump puts his hand on Markovic’s arm.
Trump pushes Markovic aside:
Trump moves ahead of Markovic:
Trump adjusts his suit jacket after moving to the front of the group: