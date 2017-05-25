Top Cop Back In Springfield To Seek Crackdown On Repeat Gun Offenders

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was in Springfield on Thursday, hoping to convince state lawmakers to approve longer prison sentences for repeat gun offenders.

Johnson will testify before an Illinois House committee at 11 a.m. to support legislation aimed at cracking down on gun violence in Chicago.

The superintendent testified on the legislation in March, when it came before an Illinois Senate committee.

Johnson said, all too often, violent criminals in Chicago are given a slap on the wrist for gun violations, when they should be locked up for a long time.

Under current state law, offenders charged with unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon face 3 to 14 years in prison. State Sen. Antonio Munoz and Sen. Kwame Raoul have proposed legislation that would recommend repeat offenders get 7 to 14 years instead.

In March, Johnson said police need the tougher punishments to help them stop violent crime in Chicago.

“If an individual shows a repeated willingness to pick up a gun and use it illegally, those individuals need to pay a price,” he said.

The superintendent said about 1,500 people in Chicago are responsible for most of the violent crime, and the proposed legislation would target that group.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, without the tougher sentences, the Illinois criminal justice system will continue to have a “revolving door” for habitual gun offenders.

“I support absolute tough, certain sentencing for repeat gun offenders,” he said. “I don’t understand what it takes. The repeat part is your first signal they don’t belong on the streets terrorizing kids and families.”

Some critics are concerned that removing a judges discretion, could lead to widespread incarceration of nonviolent Young people.

A proposed House amendment to the legislation would create a pilot program for non-violent offenders charged with gun crimes. The program would focus on rehabilitating first-time offenders and keeping them out of pirson.

It’s also meant to ease concerns of some inner-city lawmakers who have said the legislation utterly fails to crack down on gun dealers and suppliers.

The Senate approved the legislation by a 35-9 vote in April.

The House amendment has not yet received a vote. If approved in the House, the Senate would have to sign off on those changes before the legislation could go to the governor’s desk.