A Guide To Events & Specials Happening Memorial Day Weekend In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Memorial Day weekend is known as the kick-off to summer in Chicago.

With the extended weekend, locals and tourists alike take part in the many events and special offerings happening around the city. Say goodbye May and hello summer by taking part in one or more of the great happenings in Chicago.

Here is a list of just some of the fun the city has to offer:



Beach Season: Grab your bathing suit, a towel, some sunglasses and sunscreen and head to one of Chicago beaches to truly get summer started. Beaches open Friday, May 26. Various beaches are located throughout the city including Oak Street Beach (Gold Coast), North Avenue Beach (Lincoln Park), 31st Street Beach (Bronzeville/Oakland), Osterman Beach (Edgewater), 57th Street Beach (South Side), Foster Avenue Beach (North Side), Montrose Beach (Uptown) and more.



Bike the Drive: Pedal down Lake Shore Drive with the wind in your hair and no traffic. Bike the Drive allows bikers to celebrate the No. 1 bicycling city in America in a five-hour, car-free event. Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 a.m.



Chicago Memorial Day Parade: Honor the men, women and families who have fought for our country. The parade kicks off in Daley Plaza and heads down State Street from Lake to Van Buren. Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Chicago House Party: This year’s Chicago House Party takes over Millennium Park with DJs and live performances throughout the day showcasing the sounds of house music. The party will debut the House Legacy Project. The event is free. Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m., located at Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

Official Chicago House Legacy Project After Party: Keep the party going at the after party featuring the Legendary Joe Smooth + Steve “Miggedy” Maestro of House Legacy Project. The party is just a 10 min walk from Millennium Park. Free, Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m., located at The Kimpton Gray Hotel, 122 W. Monroe St., 15th Floor Rooftop. *21+ event.

County Club Crawfish Boil: What better way to spend the weekend than with an all-you-can-eat crawfish bowl and unlimited draft beers for only $40. Make your way to Lakeview and get peeling. Sunday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m., located at 3462 N Clark St., 773-975-2010

Fremont: The All-American Summer Experience party lasts the whole weekend. Enjoy a weekend filled with cocktails, shareable plates and unique events surrounded by themed décor. On Friday, May 26 from 2 p.m.-5p.m. the River North bar and grill will offer $5 live cocktail stations including Freezmont, Build-Your-Own Mule Bar, a Ring Toss Station and more. Friday and Saturday night the bar will have DJs. Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, located at 15 W. Illinois St., 312-874-7270

Howl at the Moon: The Summer Kick-Off Party is back at Howl at the Moon featuring Skyy cocktails, 86-ounce Sunset Bunch buckets and $4 Bud Lights. There will also be a BBQ buffet and you can score free admission for wearing sunglasses. Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m., located at 26 W Hubbard St., 312-863-7427

Lottie’s Pub: At the seventh annual Memorial Day Pig Roast, your $12 ticket includes frontier-smoked pig, BBQ chicken, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw. The Bucktown bar also offers $15 Miller/Coors buckets, $5 Absolut Lemonades and $4 Lagunitas pints. Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. located at 1925 W. Cortland Ave., 773-489-0738

Navy Pier:

-Fireworks: Navy Pier’s Aon Summer Fireworks kick off Saturday, May 27 for the 2017 season. This year’s fireworks display will be synchronized with music from The Rolling Stones celebrating Navy Pier’s new exhibit, The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism. Aon Summer Fireworks can be viewed over Lake Michigan biweekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Labor Day. Saturday, May 27 at 10:15 p.m., located at 600 E. Grand Ave., 800-595-7437

-Live on the Lake: The Miller Lite Beer Garden at Navy Pier opens for the season Memorial Day Weekend featuring free, live outdoor music performances. The beer garden offers a large menu of beers, cocktails, frozen drinks and food. On Friday, May 26, 97Nine and Waxworks will be the first performance of the season from 5:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Hot Rocks and special guests Creedence Revived and Almond & Olive will perform from 2-11:30 p.m. On Sunday, May 28, Michele Thomas & Soulmeme will perform with special guest John Kimler & Friends from 2-8 p.m. And on Monday, May 29, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Rebecca Rego will be on stage from 2-8 p.m. Located at 600 E. Grand Ave., 800-595-7437

-Memorial Day Weekend Cruises: Many of Navy Pier’s ships and boats will be out sailing throughout the weekend to celebrate Memorial Day. Cruises will be available from Mystic Blue, Seadog, Odyssey, and the Spirit of Chicago. Check out Navy Pier’s calendar for a list of dates and times for cruises. Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, located at located at 600 E. Grand Ave., 800-595-7437

North Avenue Beach/Castaways: Not only is it Memorial Day Weekend, but it is also Opening Weekend for Chicago beaches and Castaways at North Avenue Beach is throwing a party all weekend long. From Friday through Sunday, Kiss FM and DJ Jem will be playing music to get you up off your feet and enjoying the start of summer. Friday, May 27 – Sunday, May 29, 1-7 p.m., located at 1603 N Lake Shore Dr., 773-281-1200

Rockit Bar & Grill: This River North spot has a fun weekend lineup. First on Sunday, to celebrate National Burger Day, the bar and grill will offer specials all day long including $5 single burgers, $5 Pizza burgers, $5 Draft Beers and a $10 featured burger, the Juicy Lucy. And to keep the long weekend going, on Monday, Rockit will have a patio brunch with live acoustic music accompanied by a Bloody Mary bar and table side Mimosa Kits. Brunch menu highlights include $11 Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes and $13 Rockit Rancheros. A full brunch menu can be found here. Rockit Bar & Grill, 22 W. Hubbard St., 312-645-6000

The Corner Bar: Come out for the Memorial Day Cookout at the Corner Bar with a complimentary buffet at 1 p.m. until the food is gone. The Bucktown bar will also offer $2 PBR and you-call-it liquor (excluding top shelf). Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m., located at 2224 N Leavitt St., 773-967-9934

The Underground: Party all weekend with some of the hottest DJs. On Friday, DJ Jesse Marco will fuse rock, punk, soul, and funk with the hip-hop of his generation. On Saturday, DJ Clinton Sparks, Grammy nominated American DJ and producer, who has worked with major artists like Lady Gaga, Pitbull, T-Pain and Ludacris, will be behind the booth. And on Sunday, DJ Cobra, known worldwide will be mixing music all night. Doors open at 10 p.m., located at 56 W Illinois St., 312-644-7600