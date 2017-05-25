14-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooing early Thursday on the Southwest Side.
The boys were driving about 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said. The pair showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where both of their conditions were stabilized.
