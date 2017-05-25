Man Charged With Striking Cop, Pedestrian While Fleeing Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with a felony, after allegedly striking a Chicago police officer and a pedestrian with his vehicle while fleeing police in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said officers responding to a call for two people with a gun in the 100 block of East 75th Street on Tuesday evening saw possible suspects in a blue Mazda.
When an officer approached the suspects, the driver sped away, striking the officer, police said.
One of the suspects got out of the car near 76th and South Saint Lawrence Avenue, armed with a handgun. The driver continued fleeing police, striking a pedestrian in the 6700 block of South King Drive.
Police said 23-year-old Alula Berhe was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing, and misdemeanor counts of cannabis possession and resisting a police officer. He was also given three traffic citations for running a stop sign and a citation for running a red light.
Berhe was being held at Cook County Jail on $75,000 bond. He was due back in court on June 2.
The officer and the pedestrian who were struck were not seriously injured.