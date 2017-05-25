Police Question Suspect In Hinsdale Woman’s Murder: Sources

(CBS) — Police in west suburban Hinsdale are questioning a suspect in the murder of a local woman early this month, sources tell CBS 2.

Andrea Urban, a 51-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her Town Place residence May 4, sending shock waves through the normally quiet community. She died from blunt-force trauma injuries, the coroner’s office said.

Paper lanterns still memorialize Urban in the neighborhood. Residents there say police also have not forgotten about the crime, making frequent contact with them in the weeks following their neighbor’s murder.

Hinsdale police previously said they didn’t believe Urban’s murder was a random act. Now, a neighbor tells CBS 2 residents on the block have been questioned about “a man in a safety vest.”

Detectives also seized surveillance video from this gas station downtown, according to an employee there.

Hinsdale’s police chief says a confidential law enforcement bulletin was leaked, resulting in the publication of a “person of interest” description on the online news site Patch.

He says an update on the case is imminent in the next 24 hours. No arrests have been made.

Stewart Seman says residents would feel a sense of relief if authorities can identify and charge the killer.

Those who knew Urban say she was a kind and gentle woman who had been battling leukemia. The medical marijuana advocate was an actress and appeared in several commercials.