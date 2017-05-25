Two Robbed Near Obama Home In Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were robbed Wednesday night about two blocks away from former President Barack Obama’s home in Kenwood.
Police said the 28-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man were walking near 49th and Greenwood around 11 p.m., when two men walked up and announced a robbery. The robbers claimed to have a gun, but never showed one.
The robbers stole a Coach purse, an iPhone 7, a Moto X phone, and a blue wallet, police said. The suspects fled the scene in a silver hatchback.
The robbery happened about two blocks north of the Obama family’s Chicago home, near the corner of 51st and Greenwood.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.