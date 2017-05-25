Schiller Park Cops Release ID Of Woman Fatally Shot In Moving Car

(CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Schiller Park have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal shooting that may have stemmed from road rage.
Quetcy Benitez, 47, of Pennsylvania was the motorist who was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday in the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue. Police say they responded to a report of shots fired around noon and came upon a vehicle crashed into a tree, with two people inside who had been shot.
The second person is Benitez’s 19-year-old son. He was taken to a hospital and has since been released, Schiller Park police said in a news release Thursday.
Earlier, police said the woman victim was 53.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at (847) 678-4794. One scenario police are investigating is whether the fatal shooting was related to a road-rage incident.