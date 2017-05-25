Whammy! Cubs Travel To Los Angeles Dressed For ‘Anchorman’ Theme

(CBS) The Cubs know how to have a good time.

After their 5-1 win Thursday over the Giants, the Cubs packed up and prepared for a trip to Los Angeles with a twist. Joe Maddon prepared the team’s first themed trip of the year, with the Cubs dressing up after “Anchorman,” the 2004 hit comedy featuring Will Ferrell.

Maddon unveiled the trip as the “Ron Burgundy, Brick Tamland Tribute Road Trip, sponsored by Sex Panther.” Players dressed appropriately for the movie theme and even had Sex Panther cologne to complement the look.

Check out some of the best images from the day:

No touching of the hair or face. pic.twitter.com/EQ7BOpkENG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

Here comes Carl. pic.twitter.com/vC89jW5yXO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 25, 2017

We’re kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/E3Lmf8FBMc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2017

Lester and Lackey are headed to San Diego in style. pic.twitter.com/LxlWGOcQgt — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 25, 2017

Kangaroo Court for Jake Arrieta, who kept the Anchorman dress to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/UpDklpd5sK — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 25, 2017

Nobody beats the Rizz. pic.twitter.com/XTBesecVa2 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 25, 2017