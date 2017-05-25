Whammy! Cubs Travel To Los Angeles Dressed For ‘Anchorman’ Theme

(CBS) The Cubs know how to have a good time.
After their 5-1 win Thursday over the Giants, the Cubs packed up and prepared for a trip to Los Angeles with a twist. Joe Maddon prepared the team’s first themed trip of the year, with the Cubs dressing up after “Anchorman,” the 2004 hit comedy featuring Will Ferrell.
Maddon unveiled the trip as the “Ron Burgundy, Brick Tamland Tribute Road Trip, sponsored by Sex Panther.” Players dressed appropriately for the movie theme and even had Sex Panther cologne to complement the look.
Check out some of the best images from the day: