Bond Denied To Man Accused Of Defrauding Seniors

(CBS) — A federal judge has denied bond for a 60-year-old Chicago man accused of scamming the elderly out of millions of dollars.

The judge at the Dirksen Federal Building said Mark Diamond “selected people who could not protect themselves” — the elderly.

And the judge said, that “could not be more villainous or more odious.”

In court for the bond hearing was Gloria Muldrow, who says her mother was one of Diamond’s victims.

“He swindled her out of $110,000, saying he was going to re-do our second floor and some of the first floor. And he never did anything,” she said. “And I kept calling him and kept calling him. And he never would answer.”

Muldrow says when Diamond was denied bond, she thought, “God prevailed.”

She called Diamond “a snake.”

“And now his head will be on the chopping block.”

Earlier this week, West Side minister the Rev. Robin Hood said Diamond should be on trial for murder, not just for financial crimes, because worry caused by his alleged deceptions have caused some of his victims to “die from stress.”

The bond hearing began Thursday, but was postponed for another day because Diamond kept interrupting the proceedings.

Diamond’s attorney pointed out that Diamond has no criminal record.