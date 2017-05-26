Chef Giuseppe Tentori LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with Chef and owner of GT Fish & Oyster, GT Prime, and BOKA Catering, Giuseppe Tentori! Hosted by Lin Brehmer of 93XRT!

On June 5, 2017 at 12:00PM, Chef Giuseppe Tentori will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.

The contest begins on 5/27 and ends on 5/31 at 11:59pm. Thirty (30) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 6/1 at approximately 10am. Approximate prize value is N/A.

Giuseppe Tentori is the Chef and owner of GT Fish & Oyster, GT Prime, and BOKA Catering

Group.

When he opened GT Fish & Oyster in March 2011, Chef Giuseppe Tentori redefined the American seafood restaurant and earned critical recognition both regionally and nationally, including: three-stars from the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, four-stars from Time Out Chicago, multiple nominations for “Best Chef: Great Lakes” by the James

Beard Foundation, and the CS Magazine’s “Chef of the Year” award in 2011. Additionally, after gaining recognition for the hot sauces he was serving in the restaurant, Tentori introduced GT Hot Sauces to retail in the restaurant, online, and at local retailers.

Most recently, Tentori expanded the GT family with the opening of GT Prime, an innovative shareable steak concept situated in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. As with his other concepts, Tentori has placed an emphasis on sourcing from local farmers and using seasonal ingredients at GT Prime – an innovative pairing that has become a trademark through all of Tentori’s ventures.

Upon finishing his tenure at Antica Osteria la Rampina in Milan, Chef Giuseppe Tentori, then 19, came to the United States on invitation from Chef Gabriel Viti to work at his restaurant in Highland Park, Illinois. He then migrated out west to the Metropolitan in Salt Lake City, where he was sous chef. After two years at the Metropolitan, he returned to Chicago and joined Charlie Trotter’s, where he spent a total of nine years perfecting his culinary philosophy in this esteemed kitchen – including two years as chef de cuisine.

Tentori was executive chef at BOKA Restaurant in 2007 and garnered noteworthy praise. During his reign as executive chef, BOKA received a Michelin-star four years in a row, making the restaurant a staple in the bustling Chicago dining scene. What’s more, Tentori was named “Best New Chef” by Food & Wine magazine in 2008 and earned three nominations for “Best Chef: Great Lakes” by the James Beard Foundation over the course of his tenure as executive chef. Tentori also currently serves as the executive chef of BOKA Catering Group, where he dishes up quality cuisine and service at a variety of events.