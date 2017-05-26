Emanuel Calls Out Rauner For Watching Golf Instead Of Fixing State Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) –Mayor Emanuel accuses Governor Rauner of watching a college golf tournament rather than dealing with the state’s budget impasse. But the Governor’s office said that’s not true.

At a McCormick Place event promoting Chicago’s Safe Passage Program for public school students, the Mayor gathered reporters to accuse Governor Rauner of putting golf ahead of children. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.

“Now unless there is something in the sand track when it comes to funding education – a missing golf ball – my views are the Governor should be in Springfield,” Emanuel said.

But the governor’s office points out right before the Mayor spoke, the Governor held his own news conference to talk about property tax reform, with property taxes remaining key to the future of education funding in Chicago and across the state.

As Governor Rauner arrived in Orland Park, tick-tock the budget clock was there, reminding everyone how long it has been since Illinois had a real spending plan. The clock was a stunt by the J.B. Pritzker campaign.

Rauner, used the home of retirees Ken and Andi Borucke to push for a property tax freeze.

“We deserve to have more of a voice in our property tax system,” Andi Borucke said.

“We cannot have the General Assembly pass a massive tax hike on income and sales and not provide property tax relief that is true and lasting,” Rauner said.

The Governor blamed House Speaker Mike Madigan for sabotaging a budget deal.

“The Speaker’s pressure made the Senate Democrats cave in and they ended up passing a tax hike with no property tax relief,” Rauner said.

Madigan issued Friday a letter to the Commercial Club representing Chicago’s top corporate CEOs, saying he appointed a four-member panel to discuss Rauner’s turnaround agenda, but “unfortunately, to date, the Governor has not chosen to meet with these members.”

However, Rauner claims, it was Madigan who snubbed the club’s invitation two weeks ago to bring them together.

“He refused to meet with the Civic Committee or with me in that meeting,” Rauner said. “Since then, he’s refused to meet.”

There was some action in Springfield on Friday.

Senate Democrats passed a workman’s comp reform bill, one that Governor Rauner said does not go far enough.

The Senate’s recessed until Tuesday, but the House will be in session Sunday and Monday. That is when we may start to get some idea on what Speak Mike Madigan’s budget strategy will be, but no one is counting on a full, compromised budget.