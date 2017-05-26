Chicago Police Add Over 1,000 Extra Officers To Memorial Day Weekend Patrols

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Memorial Day weekend gets underway, expect to see more Chicago police on the streets and along the city’s lakefront.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports the department is deploying more than 1,000 additional officers every day through the holiday.

“We will not tolerate violence in our neighborhoods,” said Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

“Beginning tonight and through the weekend, expect to see a larger police presence throughout the city, on the lakefront, in parks, CTA stations and city streets,” he said.

Illinois State Police will also be on the lookout for any trouble, focusing on what they call the fatal four.

“Those are speeding, DUIs, no seatbelts, and distracted driving,” said Illinois State Police Director, Leo Schmitz.

CPD will also be focusing on traffic enforcement, especially on Lake Shore Drive.

In addition to normal department staffing, Johnson said 1,300 more officers – some in uniforms, others undercover – will be patrolling the city in cars, on foot and on bikes.

It is all in an effort to prevent a repeat of last year’s Memorial Day weekend violence in which at least 62 people were shot, six of them fatally.

Targeted enforcement and raids have already taken some criminals off the streets ahead of the holiday weekend, and just Friday morning, federal and local law enforcement announced more than 45 members of one Chicago street gang are now behind bars on drug and gun charges following a two-and-a-half year investigation.

“As we approach this holiday weekend, I think the citizens of Chicago can feel somewhat safe that these violent offenders have taken down, least for now,” said ATF Special Agent in charge, Celinez Nunez.

Superintendent Johnson also said even though there is no credible threat to Chicago in the wake of the terror attack in Manchester, there will be an elevated police presence at the Memorial Day parade and other large-scale public events this weekend.