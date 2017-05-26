Police Searching For Woman, 53, Taken From Lansing Nursing Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 53-year-old woman who was reported missing Thursday from a nursing home in south suburban Lansing.
About 10:30 p.m., Sheila D. Hill was removed from the Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2500 175th St., according to an alert from Illinois State Police.
She was taken by her 24-year-old daughter, a 61-year-old woman and another female, police said.
Hill is described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound, wheelchair-bound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She suffers from dementia and multiple sclerosis, and may have recently had a stroke. She doesn’t have her medication and is “not fit for extended travel,” police said.
According to Hill’s sister, the 24-year-old daughter is unable to care for her mother, police said.
They were last seen driving in a brown 2016 Ford Explorer SUV with New York license plate HEA1628 and are possibly on the way to Texas.
Anyone with information should call Lansing police at (708) 895-7150, or dial 911.
