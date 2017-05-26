Man Shot By Police Charged With Pinning Officer With Stolen Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man who was shot by Chicago police on Wednesday has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies, after allegedly pinning an officer with a stolen vehicle.

Kayin Wise, of the North Austin neighborhood, is accused of pinning an officer against another vehicle while trying to flee police. Friday morning, police said Wise had been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing from police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police said officers responding to reports of a stolen vehicle tried to stop Wise Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of North LeClaire Avenue. Wise allegedly drove away, and headed into an alley, as police gave chase.

“The officers, along with another unit, come, get out of the vehicle to approach the individual, giving him verbal commands,” Deputy Chief Al Nagode said. “The individual refuses to listen again, and is using the car to kind of ram the two vehicles in an attempt to escape.”

Police said Wise rammed the stolen car into another vehicle, trying to escape, and pinned an officer between the officer’s squad car and the parked vehicle, according to Nagode. The pinned officer continued to tell Wise to stop and get out, but he ignored the officer, who fired shots as the suspect tried to ram the vehicles in his way to get out.

The officer who was pinned suffered serious leg injuries. A second officer also was hit by a car, but was not seriously injured

Wise was wounded several times, and taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.