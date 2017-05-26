Elderly Couple Beaten During Portage Park Home Invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly couple was beaten during a home invasion Thursday night in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Police said one or two men dressed in all black, including hoodies, broke into a home in the 5400 block of West Henderson Street around 11:45 p.m., and hit an 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman in the face.
“They have to use walkers. They’re very limited on their ability to be able to move,” neighbor Ron Dompke said. “Very nice couple, good neighbors. I can’t believe that something like that would have happened to anybody on the block.”
The suspects grabbed the woman’s purse, and fled the scene, running south, police said.
The couple was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said he was canvassing the neighborhood to find out if anyone has surveillance cameras that might have recorded the suspects.
“The whole neighborhood and the city of Chicago ought to be still out looking for these individuals. You shouldn’t have a holiday at all,” he said.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.