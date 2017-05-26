Supt. Johnson Expects Kidney Transplant In Next Month

(CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says he expects to undergo a kidney transplant in the next month.
Johnson told reporters during an unrelated news conference Friday that he just wants to get it over.
“I’m ready to get it done and get back to work,” he said.
Doctors are working with several different potential donors, and Johnson has said his son is one of them.
After nearly collapsing at a January news conference, Johnson disclosed he has lived with kidney disease for 32 years, since he was a police recruit. He has managed it without medicine.
Johnson said it has taken this long to schedule the surgery because doctors are more strict with donors than with recipients.