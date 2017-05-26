3 Killed, 4 Wounded In Chicago Shootings On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and four wounded in shootings Thursday on the city’s South and Southwest sides.

At least 71 people have been shot in the last week, leaving 11 dead, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Nearly 1,300 people have been shot so far this year, 222 fatally.

The latest homicide happened about 2:30 p.m. in Avalon Park’s 8100 block of South Kimbark, where two people walked up to an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. He was in critical condition with back and leg wounds.

About 11:45 a.m. in West Englewood, 30-year-old Bobby Lloyd got into an argument with someone who shot him repeatedly in the chest and torso in the 6500 block of South Laflin, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Lloyd, who lived in the neighborhood, died an hour later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The shooter was arrested and charges were pending early Friday, police said.

Thursday’s first killing happened about 8 a.m. in South Chicago, where officers found 27-year-old Scott T.L. Coleman shot and slumped over in a vehicle in the 8200 block of South Escanaba, authorities said. Coleman, a South Chicago resident, was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before midnight in Washington Park. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of South Wabash found a 23-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the legs and torso, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Two teenage boys were wounded in the day’s first shooting, which happened about 1:15 a.m. in Little Village. They were driving in the 2400 block of South Trumbull when another car pulled alongside them, and someone inside shot the 14-year-old in the foot and the 17-year-old multiple times in the back. The boys showed up and Mount Sinai Hospital and their conditions were stabilized, police said.

