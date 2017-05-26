5-Year-Old Girl Wants To Know “Where Did Barack Obama Go?”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most of us know President Barack Obama has been out enjoying his life since his presidency, but a 5-year-old girl from Texas wants to know, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

Taylor had quite the interest of knowing what happened to Mr. Obama and why he was no longer president.

In an adorable series of Instagram videos gone viral, Taylor asked her mom questions regarding how politics work, beginning with, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

The first video was captioned, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s house. She is still mad.”

Taylor starts by asking, “Where did Barack Obama go? Why do we have another president? Why did he go? Where did he go?”

“So, why do we have the president we have now at the same spot [Obama] was and why did he leave it anyway?” Taylor continued.

Her mother gave Taylor the political response, “because a president can only serve two terms…”

Taylor was not content with that answer and asked, “but, how come Hillary [Clinton] did not get to be the president and why is she the loser? And what are they even supposed to be winning?”

“They get to be the president of the United States,” her mother said.

Taylor proceeded with questions about voting…

She seemed to start to understand the process.

“He won because a lot of people wanted him [President Donald Trump] to be the president…A lot of people wanted him probably…These people voted for Donald Trump.”

Taylor’s mom was going to try to explain the popular vote and the electoral college, but said “it’s a long story,” and bring the conversation back to the original question: “Where does the president live?”

She tells Taylor, President Trump lives in the White House.

Taylor was mad about that statement. She asks repeatedly, “But why does he have to live there?”

“Where do you want him to live?” her mother replies.

“I want him to live somewhere else,” Taylor answers. “I don’t want him living in Texas!”

Taylor was still not settled when her mother told her President Trump doesn’t live in Texas.

“Well, I don’t want him to be president, anyway,” Taylor pouts.

Who did she want?

“I wanted Hillary and Barack Obama,” she said.