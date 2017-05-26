White Sox Call Up Tyler Danish As 26th Man; Place Dylan Covey On DL

May 26, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Dylan Covey, Juan Minaya, Tyler Danish

(CBS) The White Sox have their 26th man and Game 2 starter for Friday’s doubleheader, calling up 23-year-old Tyler Danish for the day.

Danish will start the second game of the twinbill against the Tigers, a makeup for the opening day rainout at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox also placed starter Dylan Covey on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique and recalled pitcher Juan Minaya.

Danish is 1-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 23 strikeouts over eight starts and 45.2 innings this season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He made his major league debut last June with the White Sox, allowing two earned runs in 1.2 innings.

Minaya is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA over 14.2 innings this season with Charlotte. He suffered a right abdominal strain in spring training.

Covey left Thursday’s start in the third inning with the oblique injury. He is 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA this season.

The White Sox and Tigers open their four-game set Friday afternoon at 4:10 from Guaranteed Rate Field with the first of two games for the day. Veteran Mike Pelrey is set to start the first contest.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch