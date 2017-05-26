White Sox Call Up Tyler Danish As 26th Man; Place Dylan Covey On DL

(CBS) The White Sox have their 26th man and Game 2 starter for Friday’s doubleheader, calling up 23-year-old Tyler Danish for the day.
Danish will start the second game of the twinbill against the Tigers, a makeup for the opening day rainout at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox also placed starter Dylan Covey on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique and recalled pitcher Juan Minaya.
Danish is 1-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 23 strikeouts over eight starts and 45.2 innings this season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. He made his major league debut last June with the White Sox, allowing two earned runs in 1.2 innings.
Minaya is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA over 14.2 innings this season with Charlotte. He suffered a right abdominal strain in spring training.
Covey left Thursday’s start in the third inning with the oblique injury. He is 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA this season.
The White Sox and Tigers open their four-game set Friday afternoon at 4:10 from Guaranteed Rate Field with the first of two games for the day. Veteran Mike Pelrey is set to start the first contest.