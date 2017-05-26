White Sox Postpone Friday’s Game 1, Will Play Doubleheader Saturday

(CBS) The White Sox have pushed Friday’s scheduled makeup game with the Tigers to Saturday due to weather concerns in the forecast.
Instead of playing a doubleheader Friday, the White Sox and Tigers will play two on Saturday, with Game 1 beginning at 1:10 CT from Guaranteed Rate Field. The two teams will play their originally scheduled game Friday evening at 7:10 CT.
Veteran Mike Pelfrey will pitch Game 1 on Friday, with Tyler Danish pitching Saturday’s second game as the 26th man called up. Derek Holland will make his scheduled start at 1:10 CT in the first game.
Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game can now attend both games of the doubleheader.
The scheduled makeup game was pushed back from a rainout on opening day.