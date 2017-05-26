White Sox Prospect Lucas Giolito Throws No-Hitter Thursday

(CBS) Lucas Giolito found his best form on Thursday night in Charlotte and threw a seven-inning no-hitter.
Pitching in the first game of a doubleheader — minor league rules bring seven innings for doubleheader games — Giolito went the distance without giving up a hit. He walked three and struck out three in a 4-0 Knights win over the Syracuse Chiefs.
Giolito was acquired by the White Sox in December as part of a deal that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals. The White Sox also received prospects Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning in return.
The 22-year-old Giolito made his MLB debut last September with Washington but started this season in Triple-A with Charlotte. He has struggled thus far, with the no-hitter bringing his record to 2-5 with a 5.44 ERA on the season.
Giolito is now 2-2 with a 4.61 ERA in the month of May.