3 Children Among 5 Injured In Albany Park House Fire

May 27, 2017 11:51 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people, including three children, were injured early Saturday in an Albany Park neighborhood house fire on the Northwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., fire crews put out the blaze in the 4300 block of North Monticello, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Three children were taken to hospitals, with two in serious-to-critical condition and one in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Both adults were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

