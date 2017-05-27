Cubs Shut Out For 2nd Straight Game In 5-0 Loss To Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, and Brandon McCarthy and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Chicago Cubs, 5-0, Saturday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Chicago has been shut out in three consecutive road games and held scoreless in four of its last six games away from Wrigley Field, scoring five runs in that span. The Cubs have not scored in 29 consecutive road innings, including a 3-0 defeat to St. Louis on May 14, and a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night.

McCarthy (5-1) allowed two-out singles to Ian Happ in the fourth and Addison Russell in the fifth. He struck out six and walked one, winning his second straight start and lowering his ERA to 3.28.

Stripling gave up Miguel Montero’s leadoff single in the eighth and finished for his second professional save, his first since 2013 with Double-A Chattanooga.

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning as the Dodgers won their third in a row.

John Lackey (4-5) gave up five runs, six hits and four walks in six innings.

Utley’s single in the fourth put Los Angeles ahead.

REPLAY REBUKE

Happ appeared to stretch a single into a double in the fourth, beating Corey Seager’s tag, but a video review ruled he came off the base from the momentum of his hard slide.

MILITARY TRIBUTE

As part of a league-wide tribute to the nation’s military, the Cubs and Dodgers wore olive green hats and uniforms accented with olive-green lettering.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ben Zobrist was scratched from the Cubs’ lineup with a sore left wrist, giving Happ his first start at second base since his debut May 13. Manager Joe Maddon, who had Zobrist in his original starting lineup, preferred to keep his utilityman as a possible pinch hitter or late replacement.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner (strained right hamstring) is eligible to come off the DL Monday but will need more time. He is expected to make at least one minor league rehab start and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Turner might return toward the end of a road trip that finishes June 4 in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Clayton Kershaw (7-2) starts for the Dodgers on Sunday in a marquee matchup that features Jon Lester (3-2) for the Cubs. Lester is coming off a four-hitter in a win over San Francisco in which he struck out 10. Lester has a 0.86 ERA in his last three regular-season starts against the Dodgers. Kershaw matched a season high with 10 strikeouts and walked none in his last start, against St. Louis. He has held the Cubs to a .218 batting average in eight starts against the Cubs, striking out 68 in 53 2/3 innings.

