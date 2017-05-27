Danish Gets First Win As White Sox Top Tigers 3-0

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tyler Danish’s first major league start turned into a terrific day for the right-hander and his family.

Danish worked around six walks while pitching five innings in his first big league win, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

“You dream as a kid to pitch in the big leagues and to get my first win on my first career start, it’s special,” Danish said. “I’m glad my mom (Charlotte) was here and I’m glad she got to enjoy that. It was a very special day and something I’ll always remember.”

Danish, who made three relief appearances last year in his first stint in the majors, allowed three hits and struck out six.

“I think a little bit of nerves, obviously you don’t want to allow six (walks) every game, but I felt like I made good pitches when I needed to,” he said.

Chris Beck, Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson each followed with a scoreless inning, with Robertson finishing the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances.

Detroit wasted a solid start by Michael Fulmer (5-3), who allowed nine hits in his first complete game of the season. The Tigers were shut out for the fourth time this season, stranding 12 runners and striking out 15 times.

The White Sox jumped in front when Tim Anderson scored on a double play in the fifth, and then added two more in the eighth. Leury Garcia hit an RBI triple and scored on Jose Abreu’s single.

The Tigers have lost five of their first six games of an 11-game trip played over 10 days. They are scheduled to play 17 games in 16 days.

“We had plenty of runners on base,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re just not coming up with the big hit. At some point, we will. It will break the ice and we’ll be fine.”

Detroit put three runners on in the seventh against Swarzak and failed to score. Alex Avila and Miguel Cabrera struck out with runners on first and second. After Victor Martinez walked to load the bases, Justin Upton ended the inning with a strikeout.

Fulmer struck out four and walked one. The right-hander pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his previous start against Houston, but got the loss.

“Everything was good. Just unlucky,” Fulmer said. “Had a lot of soft contact today and low pitch count early on. (Until) the eighth inning, I didn’t give up a hard-hit ball all day. I was happy where I was at.

“If the offense isn’t scoring runs, I can’t give up any runs. That’s all on me.”

NEW GUY

Touted prospect Luis Robert threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Cuban countryman Abreu on the day he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox.

The deal includes a $26 million bonus for the 19-year outfielder.

KINSLER OUT

The Tigers placed Ian Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.

Outfielder JaCoby Jones was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the roster spot. He started the first game in center field.

Kinsler sat out five games because of the same injury this month. He has a .239 batting average, four home runs and 11 RBIs in 41 games this season.

Also, the Tigers acquired the contract of pitcher Arcenio Leon and Chad Bell was optioned to Toledo. Bell pitched 2 1/3 innings on Friday. Pitcher William Cuevas was designated for assignment.

Leon spent the 2016 season in the Mexican League before signing as minor league free agent last fall.

WAKEUP CALL

Jones said he got the call to replace Kinsler at 2:30 a.m. and walked into the clubhouse about two hours before first pitch.

“I was actually sleeping. The phone rang about 10 times,” he said. “It’s been a rocky road for the first couple of months. Hopefully, I can get it together and help the Tigers win some games.”

Jones hit .150 with one home run and four RBIs over 16 games to start the season in Detroit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: The White Sox placed INF Tyler Saladino on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms, and recalled OF Adam Engel from Triple-A Charlotte. Engel made his major league debut as a pinch runner in the eighth and scored on Garcia’s triple. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said Saladino will be evaluated further and set no timetable on his return.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Buck Farmer will make his first start of the season in the second game. Farmer has appeared in 32 games over three MLB seasons, including eight starts, and is 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA.

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (4-3, 2.47 ERA) will be looking for his eighth quality start in 10 outings this season.