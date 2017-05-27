Workers’ Compensation Bill Passes Senate, But Not In The Clear

CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the remaining issues in Springfield — workers’ compensation — is the subject of a bill that’s passed the Senate.
State Sen. Kwame Raoul says the Federal Department of Labor has found that states are competing in a race to the bottom. “During all of our negotiations, people have said that we should do this, that and the other based on what other states are doing. Many of those states are doing something unjust.”
Sen. Chris Nybo offered some alternative names for the bill, including “Workers’ Compensation Distraction bill” and “Workers’ Compensation Delay bill.”
“Perhaps best said – this is a Workers’ Compensation Delay and Distraction bill,” Nybo said.
And Republicans again accuse Democrats of walking away from negotiations.