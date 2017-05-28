Two Women Killed When Car Crashes Into Rear Of Semi In South Deering

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed when their car slammed into the back of a truck in the South Deering neighborhood early Sunday.

Neighbors said the wreck happened on a street where traffic accidents are common.

One witness described hearing a loud boom when a car collided with the rear of a semi-tractor trailer around 4:45 a.m. near 103rd and Commercial.

Neighbors said the car drove through the safety bar on the back of the trailer, and was wedged underneath.

Authorities said two 26-year-old women were killed in the crash. Their names have not yet been released.

Police have not yet determined a cause of the crash, but neighbors said lingering construction, poor visibility due to how cars and trucks park on the street, and the way the street wraps around a bend have been ongoing concerns along that stretch of Commercial Avenue.

The speed limit there is 25 mph, but some said few drivers pay attention to that.

“People are speeding, speeding, and that’s a no,” Cordelia Tonaka said. “The street is curved, you know? It’s not straight, so you can’t look.”

Neighbors said there has been construction on the street for at least a month, effectively reducing the road to one lane where the crash happened.