Man Charged With Murder In West Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder after he shot another man to death Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Waddel Adams, 31, faces four felony charges for the murder of 30-year-old Bobby Lloyd, according to Chicago Police.
Adams forcibly entered Lloyd’s apartment at 11:47 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Laflin, police said. Adams allegedly fired a gun at Lloyd, striking him multiple times in the chest and torso.
Lloyd was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Adams was arrested about 15 minutes after the shooting in the 6700 block of South Throop, police said. He was charged with four felonies:
• Murder — 1st degree;
• Murder — other forcible felony;
• Home invasion with a firearm; and
• Unlawful use of a weapon – possession of use of a firearm by a felon
Adams was expected in bond court Sunday.
