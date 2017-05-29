Fallen Ranger’s Mother: ‘I Now Understand The Price Of Freedom’

(CBS) — It was a month ago when a 22-year-old Army sergeant from downstate Bloomington was killed in Afghanistan. Monday, his mother and sister laid a wreath at the Logan statue in Grant Park.
Chicago’s Memorial Day service was at the John Logan statue at 9th and Michigan. Logan established Memorial Day.
“It has, obviously, new meaning to me this year than it has ever had before,” Vonda Rodgers says.
Her son Josh was killed in Afghanistan just over a month ago, apparently by friendly fire.
“I now understand what the price of freedom is. It’s probably ironic that I had a son who was a Ranger in the Special Ops Force and I hadn’t allowed myself – I guess – to really think about what the price of freedom could be or would be,” she says.
She says people shouldn’t feel sorry for Josh.
“He understood his purpose in life and he was living it out,” Rodgers says.