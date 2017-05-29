Man, 18, Becomes Fourth Person Fatally Shot Over Chicago Holiday Weekend

(CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot to death Monday evening in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head about 5:40 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Wallace, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses told police that an unknown male fired multiple shots at the 18-year-old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the death Monday evening.

That brings the number of those killed in Chicago shootings over the holiday weekend to four. At least 29 other people have been wounded over that period.

The other fatalities:

–A 52-year-old man was killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Oscar L. Clay got into an argument with a 27-year-old man in the 1700 block of North Narragansett at 1:32 p.m. when the younger man pulled out a handgun and shot him, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Clay was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:45 p.m. The shooter is not in custody.

–Earlier Sunday, two people were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood. Tiara Goodman, 25, and 32-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, were found about 10:50 a.m. in the hallway of an apartment building in the 2900 block of South State, near the Dearborn Homes housing project, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Both had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene.

–A 15-year-old boy was killed about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a Lawndale neighborhood drive-by shooting that also left a 16-year-old girl wounded on the Southwest Side. The two teenagers were in a gangway in the 1600 block of South St. Louis when someone fired shots at them from a passing gray vehicle, police said. The boy was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released. The girl suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

This year’s holiday weekend has been less violent than last year’s.

In 2016, 57 people were shot, four of them fatally, by Monday evening of the long holiday weekend, which is widely viewed as the unofficial start of the summer — with an accompanying surge in city gun violence. By the end of that weekend, 69 people had been shot, leaving 6 dead. Twelve people were killed and 43 wounded over 2015’s holiday.

This year, Chicago Police were flooding the streets with 1,300 extra patrol officers through early Tuesday.