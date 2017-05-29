6 Guns Seized In Raid Of Illegal Nightclub In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A southwest suburban Plainfield man was cited for allegedly operating an illegal nightclub in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
Chicago Police raided the illegal nightclub overnight in the 5100 block of West North Avenue, according to a statement Sunday from Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Inside, police recovered five handguns, one shotgun and alcohol.
Douglas Barrow, the 46-year-old man who owned the establishment, was issued an Administrative Notice of Violation citation, Guglielmi said.
Matthew Ford, a 36-year-old Harvey resident who was a patron at in the club, was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon on a public street and one misdemeanor count of cannabis up to 15 grams, Guglielmi said.
From Saturday night into Sunday morning, 77 people were arrested, 10 illegal guns were seized and 176 traffic citations and violations were issued in anti-violence initiatives targeting the South and West sides, Guglielmi said.
