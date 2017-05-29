Latest Chicago Shooting Fatality: 20-Year-Old Legally Blind Man

(CBS) – A 20-year-old Chicago man was playing basketball at a South Side park when he was fatally shot Monday.
Family members say Jervon Morris, who had several disabilities, was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was struck by gunfire around 6 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Wallace near Euclid Park.
Fueled by anger and grief, Deryl Young didn’t let police tape stop him or his wife from seeing the body of their nephew, who was shot dead a block from their home.
“My heart is totally broken. I don’t believe Jervon is gone,” the victim’s aunt, Edna Young, said.
The Youngs say they raised the Morris since he was a baby. They say he was legally blind with special needs.
Both say he played basketball in Euclid Park every day, even choosing to skip an afternoon family gathering to play on Monday.
The Youngs say Morris also volunteered at the park. Neighbors called him Jo-Jo and say everyone knew and liked him.
Witnesses say they heard at least 22 gunshots, from what they believe was a drive by shooting. Morris was the only one hit.