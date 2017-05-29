Levine: James Shields Progressing From Injury, With Rehab Start Next

By Bruce Levine

CHICAGO (CBS) — The news was all good for James Shields and the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Shields, who is trying to come back from a right lat strain, threw a simulated three-inning bullpen stint on Monday. The 35-year-old pitcher got up and down three times while throwing 45 pitches.

“It felt pretty good today,” Shields said after his side session. “We went up and down three times. My pitches were working pretty good. I feel great at this point. I worked really hard trying to get back. We are ready to go on that rehab assignment soon.”

Shields was placed on the disabled list in late April with the injury. The next step is a rehab assignment at Triple-A, most likely on Saturday. He anticipates working three or four innings in that outing.

The veteran Shields had gotten off to a good start with a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA. An accomplished pitcher, Shields was coming off his worst season in baseball, going 6-19 with a 5.85 ERA.

The White Sox have Shields under contract for 2017 and 2018, owing $18 million. The Padres also owe Shields $18 million.

Shields is eager to get back on the mound next.

“I am looking to be able to go up and down five or six times,” Shields said. “Getting up and down that many times is where we need to be.”