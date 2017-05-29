One Year Later, Family Grieves Robbery Victim

(CBS) – This Memorial Day marks a tragic anniversary for one Chicago family.
One year ago, Pamela Johnson was struck by a car on Lake Shore Drive while running away from robbers.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross speaks with a relative about the tragedy’s lingering impact.
“I can close my eyes and I can see her laying there in that hospital,” says grandmother Geraldine Johnson.
Pamela Johnson and her fiance ran into traffic to avoid a group of robbers. Both were hit, but the impact from a white truck eventually took the life of the 32-year old mother.
Investigators released surveillance images of the group they say chased the victims into the street. Pictures narrowed the search. Charged eventually were 21-year-old Devonte Dodd and Semaj Waters, 19.
“It’s hard going to court, seeing them,” Geraldine Johnson says. “They took my granddaughter.”
She says she understands the case could drag on years, and she hopes she’s around. Not that it will make a difference.
“Not really, because I still don’t have my granddaughter,” she says.
The family was getting together Monday to