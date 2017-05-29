Person Hospitalized After Porch Collapse

(CBS) — A person was hospitalized after a porch collapsed Monday evening in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.
Chicago Fire Media reported the incident about 7:45 p.m. The porch, was located in the 3000 block of North Clybourn.
The person was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, Fire Media said. Five other people refused emergency medical services. Their ages and genders were unknown.
