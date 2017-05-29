Undocumented Grandmother Of 10 Faces ‘Appointment’ With ICE

(CBS) — She came to the U.S. from Mexico 16 years ago. Now, a Chicago grandmother is summoned to meet with federal officials.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has her story of a very uncertain future.

At this suburban home, where an American flag hangs, a 67-year-old grandmother of 10 wonders what will happen to her Tuesday morning.

A certified letter from the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells Genoveva Ramirez to be at ICE’s downtown office at 11 a.m. for what is called an “appointment.”

“I’m worried but I’m also calm,” she says in Spanish.

Ramirez is an undocumented immigrant who has lived in Chicago for nearly two decades. She says her husband was the victim of a violent crime in Mexico City and so they came to the U.S.

“This country symbolizes safety and security for me, and this is a place where I’ve developed a life with my family,” Ramirez says.

Since a minor traffic stop four years ago, followed by two weeks of ICE detention, Ramirez says she’s had a stay of deportation.

Lissette Castillo is with the group Organized Community Against Deportation.

“We can’t predict what ICE does or what ICE thinks or how they behave. All I can predict how we behave and how we support and turn out for our community members,” she says.

Castillo is certain Ramirez will have a large show of support at the ICE office. Ramirez says that gives her confidence.