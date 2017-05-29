Veteran, 91, Among Activists Marching To Springfield To Demand Budget

(CBS) — A 91-year-old World War II veteran credits regular exercise, a healthy diet and passion for helping him lead a march from Chicago to Springfield to deliver a message to political leaders.

The March to Springfield began May 15. More than 200 miles later, Dr. Alfred Klinger and his fellow marchers planned to make their message heard Monday night.

“We marchers want a People and Planet First Budget,” he tells WBBM’s Andy Dahn.

That type of budget would look to the wealthy and big corporations for revenue, and Klinger said it’s time they chip in.

“They are turning their backs on us,” Klinger said. “We want that stopped.”

Klinger says the government used to be willing to help.

“They gave me the GI Bill,” Klinger said. “That got me through medical school and allowed me to serve my community for 45 years.”

Now, he said, Illinoisans, especially senior citizens and young people, must fend for themselves.

At 91-years-old and the long journey in the books, Klinger feels pretty good.

“I’m a great believer in health. Real health.”