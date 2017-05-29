Wreath-Laying To Honor Servicemen In Grant Park

CHICAGO (AP) — Military, public safety and community leaders will gather at a downtown Chicago monument for Memorial Day commemorations. It’ll include a tribute to a soldier from central Illinois killed in Afghanistan in April.
The sponsors of the event, the Chicago Cultural Mile Association, say the wreath-laying and rededication ceremony Monday will be at the General John A. Logan Monument in Grant Park. The Civil War general was a founder of Decoration Day, which later became known as Memorial Day.
The tribute is to Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua P. Rogers, of Bloomington. The Department of Defense has said the 22-year-old was killed during a raid on an Islamic State militant compound in eastern Afghanistan.
Among those taking part in the commemorations will be Chicago police and the ROTC from Senn High School.
