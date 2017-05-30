Bears Rescind Waiver Request On Connor Shaw After Mark Sanchez Gets Hurt

(CBS) After officially announcing they’d waived reserve quarterback Connor Shaw early Tuesday morning, the Bears rescinded that waiver request and kept him on the team because fellow reserve quarterback Mark Sanchez suffered a left knee injury in practice later in the day.
Details on Sanchez’s injury were unclear, in part because coach John Fox didn’t speak to the media Tuesday. The injury will keep him out the rest of OTAs, but Sanchez should be ready for training camp, the Tribune’s Dan Wiederer reported. So now Shaw will pick up more reps during OTAs after missing the entire 2016 regular season with a broken leg.
Instead of waiving Shaw, the Bears have now waived receiver Jhajuan Seales, who was signed earlier in May as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State.