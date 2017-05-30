Bears Waive QB Connor Shaw

(CBS) The Bears have waived reserve quarterback Connor Shaw, they announced Tuesday morning.
The move came as Chicago also officially announced it had signed receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal, a move that was reported last week.
Shaw became expendable following the offseason signings of Mike Glennon to be the team’s starter and Mark Sanchez to be a reserve, along with the draft selection of Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall.
Shaw missed the entire 2016 regular season after suffering a broken leg in the preseason. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014.