Teen Charged With Robbing Two Women On Pink Line Trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with robbing two women on CTA Pink Line trains earlier this month, spraying one of the victims with pepper spray.
Police said the girl stole a 19-year-old woman’s cell phone on a Pink Line train on May 4. She also allegedly stole a 20-year-old woman’s cell phone on a Pink Line train on May 8, then struck her and sprayed her with pepper spray before running off the train.
The girl was arrested on Monday. Police said when she was being processed, “she became irate and spit on an officer.”
She has been charged with felony counts of armed robbery, robbery, and aggravated battery to a peace officer.