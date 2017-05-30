David Ross Joins ESPN’s Top Broadcast Team To Call Cubs-Cardinals Game Sunday

(CBS) David Ross will be in the national spotlight come Sunday night not long after his debut as a baseball analyst.
Ross will serve as one of the color commentators on ESPN’s broadcast of the Cubs-Cardinals game on “Sunday Night Baseball” this week at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Tribune reported. He’ll join play-by-play man Dan Shulman and fellow analyst Aaron Boone.
Ross is filling in for Jessica Mendoza, who’s working the Women’s College World Series.
Ross made his debut as an analyst with ESPN on May 17.