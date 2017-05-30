Joliet Police Seeking Two In Connection To Fire At Old Prison

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in southwest suburban Joliet were asking the public to help them identify two young men seen leaving the prison yard at the shuttered Joliet Correctional Center just after a raging fire started Monday evening.
The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at the shuttered prison, and it burned for at least a couple of hours before firefighters got it under control around 10 p.m. Monday. The roof caved in as a result of the blaze.
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said two men seen coming out of the prison as firefighters arrived were taken into custody by Joliet police. According to the Herald-News, others who were with them also were in custody.
Joliet Police said they were trying to identify two other people seen leaving the shuttered prison shortly after the fire started. A police flyer refers to them as arson suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the two young men should call Joliet police at 815-724-3023, or Will County Crimestoppers at 800-323-6734 if they wish to remain anonymous.
The shuttered prison is owned by the state of Illinois, but O’Dekirk said there is a proposal before the Joliet City Council to purchase the property so it can be rehabbed or possibly torn down and used as a quarry, because it has fallen into disrepair. He said it’s “just a matter of time” before there is a tragic accident at the shuttered prison.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.