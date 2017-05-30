Chris Kennedy Blasts Fellow Dems, Calls For Reforms

(CBS) — His wealth is inherited, and he carries the name of America’s most famous political family.

But Chris Kennedy declared Tuesday he’s running for Illinois governor as an outsider — surprisingly taking aim at major Democratic Party stalwarts.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has more.

In a rousing, 40-minute Bronzeville speech, Kennedy called Democratic opponent J.B. Pritzker the poster boy for property tax shenanigans. He said the assessment reduction billionaire Pritzker wrangled on an empty home that he bought next door to his Gold Coast mansion could only happen in Illinois.

That is where, he said, “a billionaire can have a million dollar mansion reclassified as dilapidated in the most expensive block, in the most expensive street, in the most expensive neighborhood, in one of the most expensive cities in the world.”

“All he needed is the right lawyers to avoid paying his fair share,” Kennedy said.

Without naming him, Kennedy also took aim at Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios.

“We need to put a ban on property tax lawyers making contributions to local assessors,” he said.

These contributions Berrios readily accepts, as spotlighted by 2 Investigator Brad Edwards in a recent report.

Kennedy also took aim at the private work that’s made millions for House Speaker Mike Madigan and powerful Chicago Ald. Ed Burke.

“We need to stop elected officials acting as property tax appeals lawyers,” he said.

It’s all necessary, says Kennedy, to reform a system that cheats school districts and hurts middle-class homeowners while favoring the rich.

Kennedy was later asked if Berrios, Madigan and Burke are corrupt.

He replied: “The people who are in the system feel like they’re playing by the rules and, as such, they’re not breaking the rules. I think we need to change the rules so if this conduct continues, it’s against the law.”

Kennedy is among several Democrats launching bids for the party nomination for governor. The winner is expected to square off against Republican incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner.